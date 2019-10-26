Analysts Anticipate Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Genomic Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.43. Genomic Health posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genomic Health will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genomic Health.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.78 million. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 11.69%. Genomic Health’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GHDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genomic Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

In other Genomic Health news, CEO Kimberly J. Popovits sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $1,846,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Shak sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,632,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,175 shares of company stock worth $31,058,745 over the last ninety days. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHDX. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 316.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 687,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,009,000 after purchasing an additional 522,627 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 18.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,814,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,719,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genomic Health in the second quarter worth $25,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,828,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,520,000 after purchasing an additional 305,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 47.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 841,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,978,000 after purchasing an additional 270,999 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GHDX traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $67.86. The company had a trading volume of 385,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 0.96. Genomic Health has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $92.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average of $64.36.

Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

