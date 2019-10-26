Analysts Anticipate Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) to Post -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.64). Diamond Offshore Drilling posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 161.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.73). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.10). Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 32.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group set a $11.00 price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank set a $7.00 price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

In related news, CFO Scott Lee Kornblau sold 5,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $50,567.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,960,114 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $97,215,000 after acquiring an additional 214,749 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5,817.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.6% in the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 330,487 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,291 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,634,092 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 19,469 shares in the last quarter.

DO stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.73.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

