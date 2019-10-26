Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,623 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $72,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Analog Devices by 164.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,240,000 after buying an additional 3,502,958 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1,516.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,706,000 after buying an additional 1,892,575 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 100.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,574,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,686,000 after buying an additional 787,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,611,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,567,986,000 after buying an additional 506,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Analog Devices by 30.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,415,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,773,000 after buying an additional 331,039 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $106.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.62 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $277,791.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $19,246.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,184,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,726.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,493 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

