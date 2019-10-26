Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.44.

Shares of AMPH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.52. 129,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,772. The firm has a market cap of $922.33 million, a P/E ratio of 92.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 7,500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $169,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,684.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $103,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,207.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,405,413 over the last 90 days. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,134,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,426,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after buying an additional 146,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,927,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,124,000 after buying an additional 87,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

