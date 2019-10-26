AMI Investment Management Inc. Makes New $363,000 Investment in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 3.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 73.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 146.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 9.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 23.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $26.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.10. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $35.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

In other news, Director Garry L. Peiffer bought 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,444.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garry L. Peiffer bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $488,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,299.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 79,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,808 over the last 90 days.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

