AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $3.72 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 15.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.7% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,140,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Finally, Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 107,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $27.05.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

