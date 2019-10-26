AMI Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 14,728.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,369,000 after buying an additional 1,121,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,967,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,550,000 after buying an additional 1,000,762 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth $135,135,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth $62,173,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Marriott International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,246,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,403,000 after buying an additional 243,203 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Marriott International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Longbow Research downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.87.

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $650,146.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,401.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $446,172.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,421. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $126.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.28. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $100.62 and a fifty-two week high of $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.47 and a 200-day moving average of $131.32.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 113.75% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.