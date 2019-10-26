Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 2.1% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Leerink Swann set a $189.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.28.

AMGN stock opened at $203.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $211.90. The company has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

