Ameritek Ventures (OTCMKTS:ATVK) Shares Up 40%

Ameritek Ventures (OTCMKTS:ATVK)’s stock price shot up 40% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 1,192,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 8,253,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Ameritek Ventures Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATVK)

Ameritek Ventures focuses on designing and manufacturing vapor axial deposition/outside vapor deposition optical fiber preforms. These optical fiber preforms are the mainstay for fiber optic cables that are used in the telecommunications industry to transmit large amounts of data to and from communication towers for the Internet, cable television, and telephone industries.

