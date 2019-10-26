Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of AMP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.45. 566,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,215. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.75 and its 200 day moving average is $142.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $153.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 46.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

