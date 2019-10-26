Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) traded up 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.09, 577,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 108% from the average session volume of 277,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the second quarter worth about $5,451,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,803,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 200,522 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,636,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 97,981 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,015,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 539,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 178,384 shares in the last quarter.

Americas Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

