American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th.

Shares of AMRB opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American River Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.08.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Equities research analysts predict that American River Bankshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

AMRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

