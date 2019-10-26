American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $817,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 16.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 923,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,502,000 after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.91.

In other news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at $675,071.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $400,016.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEP opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $72.07 and a twelve month high of $96.22. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.09.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

