Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $2,100.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,207.06.
NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $19.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,761.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,594,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,446. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,771.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1,844.70. The company has a market capitalization of $880.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54.
In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.40, for a total transaction of $12,797,761.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,011 shares in the company, valued at $100,338,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total transaction of $3,146,995.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $187,387,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
