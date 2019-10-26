Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $2,100.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,207.06.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $19.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,761.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,594,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,446. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,771.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1,844.70. The company has a market capitalization of $880.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.75 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.40, for a total transaction of $12,797,761.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,011 shares in the company, valued at $100,338,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total transaction of $3,146,995.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $187,387,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

