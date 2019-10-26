Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $442.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis. Altra Industrial Motion updated its FY19 guidance to $2.77-2.83 EPS.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $30.94. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $252,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

