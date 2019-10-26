Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASPS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $19.26. 156,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.38 million, a PE ratio of -60.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $27.08.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $141.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Altisource Portfolio Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Cooperman Leon G increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 947,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,628,000 after buying an additional 44,567 shares during the last quarter. CQS Cayman LP increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 200,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 54,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

