Alta Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 416,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $128.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.64.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

