Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Increased by Wagner Bowman Management Corp

Wagner Bowman Management Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 26.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,264.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,427. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,296.97. The stock has a market cap of $873.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,225.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,177.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target (up previously from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,386.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

