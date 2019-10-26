Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Iberiabank Corp

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 28,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,314,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 811 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,516.00 price objective (up previously from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,225.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,299.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,386.86.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,264.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,427. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,296.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,225.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,177.45. The firm has a market cap of $873.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

