Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is New York State Teachers Retirement System’s 8th Largest Position

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $545,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in Alphabet by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 24,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,621,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,299.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen set a $1,500.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,386.86.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,264.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,225.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,177.45. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.