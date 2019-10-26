AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of AB stock opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $877.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John C. Weisenseel sold 32,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $968,928.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,828.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 9.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 662,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54,934 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 17.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $280,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 13.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

