AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) Holdings Decreased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,907,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,256,000 after buying an additional 35,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,161,000 after buying an additional 297,585 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,080,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,506,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,501,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,690,000 after buying an additional 557,351 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,259,794 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,841,000 after buying an additional 43,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWF opened at $12.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $12.06.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 6.6%.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

