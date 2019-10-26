Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Announces Earnings Results

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $748.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion updated its FY19 guidance to $4.85-4.90 EPS.

Allegion stock opened at $113.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.30 and its 200-day moving average is $101.56. Allegion has a 12 month low of $74.83 and a 12 month high of $115.98.

Get Allegion alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Allegion from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.