Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Raised to $206.00 at Buckingham Research

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price objective boosted by Buckingham Research from $191.00 to $206.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.25.

NASDAQ ALGT traded up $11.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $98.18 and a twelve month high of $168.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.53.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.49. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $145,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

