Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.25-14.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.67.

NASDAQ ALGT traded up $11.80 on Friday, reaching $166.18. The stock had a trading volume of 668,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $98.18 and a 12-month high of $168.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.53.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.49. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.25.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $144,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,363.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

