Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.25-10.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.86-4.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion.Alexion Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY19 guidance to $10.25-10.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $157.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.00.

ALXN opened at $105.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $92.56 and a 12 month high of $141.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

