Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Trading Up 7.4% Following Strong Earnings

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)’s stock price was up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $107.04 and last traded at $106.63, approximately 4,396,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 1,822,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.28.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 30th. Leerink Swann set a $157.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.05 and a 200 day moving average of $117.58.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

