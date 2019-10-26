Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 31,500 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 200.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,546,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,445,226,000 after acquiring an additional 318,092 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,957.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,380,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767,384 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,320,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $730,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,727 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,282,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $724,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,311,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $560,158,000 after acquiring an additional 338,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Shares of UNP opened at $172.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.37 and a 200 day moving average of $168.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $180.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

