Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 30,861 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 42.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.32.

NYSE:WSM opened at $69.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $71.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

In other news, insider Alex Bellos sold 4,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $314,505.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,549.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,469,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,861 shares in the company, valued at $29,065,030.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

