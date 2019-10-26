Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $10,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James set a $85.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $71.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.04. Colliers International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $77.79.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $745.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.85 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

