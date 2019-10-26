Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 71,400 Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 71,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 7,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,148,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,851,000 after buying an additional 120,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. ValuEngine downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.53.

EXR opened at $112.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.35. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.27 and a 1-year high of $124.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.09%.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 248,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $30,102,336.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,571,861.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $1,112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,100,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,524 shares of company stock worth $32,186,880. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

