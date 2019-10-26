Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 114,556 Shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,906,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 114,556 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 4.25% of Timkensteel worth $11,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Timkensteel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Timkensteel by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Timkensteel by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 51,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Timkensteel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in Timkensteel by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 16,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Timkensteel news, CEO Ward J. Timken, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,660.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ward J. Timken, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $74,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,712 shares in the company, valued at $976,697.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 63,600 shares of company stock valued at $372,140. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timkensteel stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $264.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41. Timkensteel Corp has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $14.58.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $336.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.67 million. Timkensteel had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Timkensteel Corp will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down previously from $8.25) on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

