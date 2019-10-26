Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-6.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of prior $6.25-6.65.Albemarle also updated its Q3 guidance to ~$1.53 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $157.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.36.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $5.86 on Friday, hitting $63.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,788,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,313. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $58.63 and a 52-week high of $108.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris acquired 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,799.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,046 shares in the company, valued at $23,383,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

