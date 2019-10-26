Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Raised to $80.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $76.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup set a $66.00 price objective on Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie cut Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $71.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.61. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $74.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $269,648.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 63.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,186,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,654,000 after buying an additional 1,239,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 251.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,295,000 after buying an additional 1,156,035 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $51,128,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 281.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 734,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,922,000 after buying an additional 541,678 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 109.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 519,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,206,000 after buying an additional 271,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.