Aims Property Securities Fund (ASX:APW) Trading 2.1% Higher

Aims Property Securities Fund (ASX:APW) shares traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$1.46 ($1.04) and last traded at A$1.46 ($1.04), 42,582 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.43 ($1.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.17 million and a P/E ratio of 7.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$1.42 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.43.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. Aims Property Securities Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 10.15%.

Aims Property Securities Fund is a close-ended fund of funds launched by MacArthurCook Ltd. The fund is managed by MacarthurCook Fund Management Limited. It invests in the funds investing in the real estate sector including unlisted property trusts/syndicates, wholesale property funds, listed property trust, listed property-related companies, and cash and fixed interest securities.

