AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCEF. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4,438.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $22.60 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $22.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1436 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.2%.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

