AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $734,000 Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 62.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 967,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,375,000 after buying an additional 372,537 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in AFLAC in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 19,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in AFLAC in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 16.0% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 19,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $53.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.62.

In other news, insider June P. Howard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $209,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,338.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,052 shares of company stock worth $581,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

