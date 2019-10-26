AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average is $71.68.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $2,486,576.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,750.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $64,006.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 567,548 shares of company stock worth $40,703,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.