AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 25,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 303,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after buying an additional 73,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total transaction of $51,082.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,844.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $2,704,063.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,787,717.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,564 shares of company stock worth $4,718,304 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.89. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.32 and a twelve month high of $88.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

