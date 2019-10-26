AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 984 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,019 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 335,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $89,653,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total transaction of $11,042,414.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,042,414.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,702 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,015. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $276.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.07. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $288.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $422.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.11.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

