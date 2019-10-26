AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 419 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,979 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Mirova lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,657.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 144,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,583,000 after acquiring an additional 136,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEE opened at $236.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $164.78 and a 52 week high of $239.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total transaction of $1,027,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

