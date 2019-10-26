Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Advaxis, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on developing safe and effective cancer vaccines that utilize multiple mechanisms of immunity. The Company is developing a live Listeria vaccine technology under license from the University of Pennsylvania which secretes a protein sequence containing a tumor-specific antigen. The Company believes this vaccine technology is capable of stimulating the body’s immune system to process and recognize the antigen as if it were foreign, generating an immune response able to attack the cancer. It also considers this to be a broadly enabling platform technology that can be applied to the treatment of many types of cancers, infectious diseases and auto-immune disorders. The Company’s products in development include Lovaxin C and Lovaxin B, Lovaxin P. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ ADXS opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 113.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Advaxis will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 53,633.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 50,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 71.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 95,607 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 143.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 295,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

