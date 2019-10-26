Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Down 6.1%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s share price was down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31, approximately 3,219,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,943,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADXS shares. ValuEngine raised Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.16.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.24. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 113.67%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advaxis, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advaxis by 53,633.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 50,952 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Advaxis by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 295,444 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advaxis by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 95,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

