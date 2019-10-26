Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 1,849 ($24.16) to GBX 1,943 ($25.39) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised Admiral Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,075 ($27.11) in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,120.75 ($27.71).

Shares of ADM opened at GBX 2,014 ($26.32) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,080.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,140.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.58. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,901 ($24.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,300 ($30.05).

In other news, insider David Stevens sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,126 ($27.78), for a total value of £4,783,500 ($6,250,490.00).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

