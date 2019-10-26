AdCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $25,758.00 (ACC)

AdCoin (CURRENCY:ACC) traded 45.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. AdCoin has a total market cap of $25,758.00 and $4.00 worth of AdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24 and Cryptopia. During the last week, AdCoin has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About AdCoin

AdCoin (ACC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. AdCoin’s total supply is 32,977,115 coins and its circulating supply is 16,483,917 coins. The official website for AdCoin is www.getadcoin.com . AdCoin’s official Twitter account is @theadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AdCoin

AdCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

