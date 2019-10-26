Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, BiteBTC, HADAX and LBank. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $700,234.00 and approximately $337,703.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,158.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.60 or 0.01939024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.14 or 0.02731080 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00615675 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00612046 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00049651 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00391419 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010918 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BiteBTC, HADAX, OKEx and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

