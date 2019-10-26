Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Upgraded to Outperform by Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACRS. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,897,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,002. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 979.65% and a negative return on equity of 81.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 32,759 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 162,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

