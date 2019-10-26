Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $610.20

Shares of Accesso Technology Group PLC (LON:ACSO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 610.20 ($7.97) and last traded at GBX 625 ($8.17), with a volume of 49153 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 674 ($8.81).

ACSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of Accesso Technology Group from GBX 1,435 ($18.75) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price target on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price target on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64).

Get Accesso Technology Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $169.88 million and a PE ratio of -118.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 819.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 827.95.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.