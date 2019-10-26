AC3 (AC3) Trading Up 18.3% Over Last Week

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One AC3 coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, AC3 has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. AC3 has a total market capitalization of $623,530.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AC3 alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AC3 Coin Profile

AC3 (AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network . The official website for AC3 is ac3.io . AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Bibox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AC3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AC3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AC3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.