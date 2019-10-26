ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 22.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 22.50 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 18 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 17 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. HSBC set a CHF 22 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 19.50 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 19 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ABB presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 21.70.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.